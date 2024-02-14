Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.86.

A number of research firms have commented on BHF. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BHF

Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 12.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $46.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.22. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $39.24 and a 1-year high of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.19.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a positive return on equity of 20.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHF. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.