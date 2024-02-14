CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirty-six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $245.76.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. BTIG Research upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $192.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 target price on the stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $322.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.28. The company has a market cap of $77.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5,373.10, a PEG ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $110.41 and a 12-month high of $336.99.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total value of $6,289,872.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 344,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,258,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total value of $2,330,153.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,777 shares in the company, valued at $48,293,289.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $6,289,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 344,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,258,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 258,550 shares of company stock valued at $67,168,751. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,717,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,451,000 after acquiring an additional 150,898 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,392,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,179,000 after purchasing an additional 70,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.