Analysts Set Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Price Target at $44.60

Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MRUS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Merus in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Merus from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Merus in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of MRUS stock opened at $42.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.04. Merus has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $42.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.72.

In related news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 22,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $559,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,076 shares of company stock valued at $576,852. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Merus by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Merus by 2.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merus by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Merus by 3.1% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merus by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

