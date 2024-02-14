Brokerages Set Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Target Price at $30.64

Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.64.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CWH shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Camping World in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Camping World from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Camping World Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWH. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 932.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Camping World during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Camping World by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 39.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CWH stock opened at $25.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.40 and a 200 day moving average of $23.07. Camping World has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $32.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.64 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently 227.28%.

Camping World Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Further Reading

