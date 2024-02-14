JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 447 ($5.65).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

In related news, insider Andy Higginson purchased 45,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of £49,580.83 ($62,617.87). 51.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JD opened at GBX 105.45 ($1.33) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.71. JD Sports Fashion has a one year low of GBX 105.85 ($1.34) and a one year high of GBX 213.12 ($2.69). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 137.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 139.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 2,641.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.64.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

