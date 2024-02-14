CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCCS. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director International L.P. Advent sold 22,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $230,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,119,048 shares in the company, valued at $64,066,432.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCCS. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 6.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CCCS opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.40 and a beta of 0.60. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.33 and a 12-month high of $13.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.32.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

