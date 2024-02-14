Analysts Set Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Price Target at $11.86

Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.86.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RC. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RC

Ready Capital Stock Performance

Ready Capital Cuts Dividend

NYSE:RC opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.43. Ready Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ready Capital

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after acquiring an additional 141,736 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 29,678 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 26,781 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 607,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,145,000 after acquiring an additional 65,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ready Capital during the first quarter valued at about $966,000. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ready Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.