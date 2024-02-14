Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.35.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Allbirds from $1.80 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Allbirds from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Allbirds from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Allbirds Stock Performance
BIRD stock opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.91. Allbirds has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $3.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11.
Allbirds Company Profile
Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.
