Brokerages Set Just Group plc (LON:JUST) PT at GBX 118

Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 118 ($1.49).
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Group in a report on Monday, November 13th.
View Our Latest Report on Just Group
Just Group Trading Up 0.7 %
Insider Buying and Selling at Just Group
In other news, insider Jim Brown acquired 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £97,940 ($123,692.85). Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.
Just Group Company Profile
Just Group plc provides various retirement income products and services to individual and corporate clients.in the United Kingdom. It offers defined benefit de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, and lifetime mortgage service. The company also engages in professional services and distribution business, which offers technology, broking, and advice solutions for corporate clients and pension schemes; and regulated financial advice for pension, investment, and savings.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Just Group
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 5 top office REITs to buy now
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- It’s time to put Shopify stock back on the buy list
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 5 best fintech stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Just Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.