Brokerages Set Just Group plc (LON:JUST) PT at GBX 118

Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 118 ($1.49).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Group in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Get Just Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Just Group

Just Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Just Group

JUST opened at GBX 82.70 ($1.04) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.65, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 4.87. Just Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 67 ($0.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 96.45 ($1.22). The firm has a market capitalization of £860.08 million, a PE ratio of 4,105.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 84.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 79.69.

In other news, insider Jim Brown acquired 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £97,940 ($123,692.85). Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Just Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Just Group plc provides various retirement income products and services to individual and corporate clients.in the United Kingdom. It offers defined benefit de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, and lifetime mortgage service. The company also engages in professional services and distribution business, which offers technology, broking, and advice solutions for corporate clients and pension schemes; and regulated financial advice for pension, investment, and savings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Just Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.