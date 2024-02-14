Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Strategic Education from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Strategic Education from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Strategic Education by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $168,526,000 after purchasing an additional 103,533 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Strategic Education by 7.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,225,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $199,942,000 after purchasing an additional 157,880 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Strategic Education by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $163,482,000 after purchasing an additional 484,022 shares during the last quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in Strategic Education by 24.9% in the second quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,897,260 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $128,710,000 after purchasing an additional 377,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Strategic Education by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,334,695 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $123,287,000 after purchasing an additional 65,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA opened at $95.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.49. Strategic Education has a 1-year low of $64.53 and a 1-year high of $99.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is 117.65%.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

