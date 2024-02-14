Analysts Set Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target at C$40.67

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$40.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on POW shares. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Power Co. of Canada stock opened at C$37.73 on Wednesday. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of C$32.33 and a 1 year high of C$39.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.89. The company has a market cap of C$22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a current ratio of 45.83.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.52. Power Co. of Canada had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of C$4.66 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.4206897 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.

