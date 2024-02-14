SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.83.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SSB. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of SouthState from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Stephens began coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of SouthState in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of SouthState from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at SouthState

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SouthState

In other SouthState news, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $344,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,178.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SouthState by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,183,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,101,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,980,000 after purchasing an additional 15,702 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 517.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 13,285 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 620,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,402,000 after purchasing an additional 149,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $78.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.75. SouthState has a one year low of $59.51 and a one year high of $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. SouthState’s payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

SouthState Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Featured Stories

