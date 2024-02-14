Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.28.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STGW. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Stagwell from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Shares of STGW opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -71.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Stagwell has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $9.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STGW. Boston Partners bought a new position in Stagwell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,842,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Stagwell by 29.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,256,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,128 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in Stagwell during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,541,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Stagwell by 19.1% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,706,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,851 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Stagwell by 1,951.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 980,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 932,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

