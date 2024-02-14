TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.37.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TAL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. 37.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAL Education Group stock opened at $14.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.82 and a beta of 0.10. TAL Education Group has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $14.64.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

