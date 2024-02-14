TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.37.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on TAL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company.
View Our Latest Report on TAL Education Group
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TAL Education Group
TAL Education Group Stock Performance
TAL Education Group stock opened at $14.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.82 and a beta of 0.10. TAL Education Group has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $14.64.
TAL Education Group Company Profile
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TAL Education Group
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 5 top office REITs to buy now
- Stock Average Calculator
- It’s time to put Shopify stock back on the buy list
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 5 best fintech stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.