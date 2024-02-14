HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLFFF. UBS Group began coverage on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of HelloFresh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

HelloFresh Price Performance

About HelloFresh

HLFFF opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day moving average is $22.21. HelloFresh has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $35.82.

HelloFresh SE, together with its subsidiaries, delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. The company has operations in the United States, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom.

