First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.35.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Shares of FHN opened at $13.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day moving average is $12.61. First Horizon has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First Horizon will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

First Horizon declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to buyback $650.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 994,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,960,000 after acquiring an additional 137,525 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 12,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,189,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 721.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 110,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 97,144 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

