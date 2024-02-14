ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Receives $15.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.86.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ORIC shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

ORIC stock opened at $11.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.00. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $13.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.22.

In other news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 14,539 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $124,744.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 808,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,937,307.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Pratik S. Multani sold 5,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $45,372.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,519.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 14,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $124,744.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 808,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,937,307.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,779 shares of company stock worth $339,288. 5.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORIC. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,644,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,779,000 after purchasing an additional 13,981 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 733.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 192,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

