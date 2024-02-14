Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a report issued on Thursday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Schimmer now anticipates that the company will earn $5.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.85. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $4.89 per share.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NBIX. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.69.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $133.84 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $89.04 and a twelve month high of $143.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.25.

In other news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $36,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $1,225,876.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,472.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $36,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,472.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,989 shares of company stock valued at $36,339,235 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 34.3% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

