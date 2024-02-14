Casella Waste Systems (CWST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) will be issuing its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $87.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.11, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.63. Casella Waste Systems has a fifty-two week low of $72.33 and a fifty-two week high of $95.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CWST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.8% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

