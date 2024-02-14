Contrasting Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) & The Seibels Bruce Group (OTCMKTS:SBBG)

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) and The Seibels Bruce Group (OTCMKTS:SBBG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cincinnati Financial and The Seibels Bruce Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cincinnati Financial 0 4 2 0 2.33 The Seibels Bruce Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus target price of $113.67, indicating a potential upside of 3.69%. Given Cincinnati Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cincinnati Financial is more favorable than The Seibels Bruce Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cincinnati Financial 18.41% 8.56% 3.03% The Seibels Bruce Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Cincinnati Financial and The Seibels Bruce Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

64.8% of Cincinnati Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Cincinnati Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 55.4% of The Seibels Bruce Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Cincinnati Financial pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. The Seibels Bruce Group pays an annual dividend of $150.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 300,000.0%. Cincinnati Financial pays out 25.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cincinnati Financial has increased its dividend for 64 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cincinnati Financial and The Seibels Bruce Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cincinnati Financial $10.01 billion 1.72 $1.84 billion $11.67 9.39 The Seibels Bruce Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cincinnati Financial has higher revenue and earnings than The Seibels Bruce Group.

Risk and Volatility

Cincinnati Financial has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Seibels Bruce Group has a beta of 3.61, meaning that its share price is 261% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cincinnati Financial beats The Seibels Bruce Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation. It also provides director and officer liability insurance, contract and commercial surety bonds, and fidelity bonds; and machinery and equipment coverage. The Personal Lines Insurance segment offers personal auto insurance; homeowner insurance; and dwelling fire, inland marine, personal umbrella liability, and watercraft coverages to individuals. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment offers commercial casualty insurance that covers businesses for third-party liability from accidents occurring on their premises or arising out of their operations, such as injuries sustained from products; and commercial property insurance, which insures buildings, inventory, equipment, and business income from loss or damage due to various causes, such as fire, wind, hail, water, theft, and vandalism. The Life Insurance segment provides term life insurance products; universal life insurance products; worksite products, such as term life; and whole life insurance products. The Investments segment invests in fixed-maturity investments, including taxable and tax-exempt bonds, and redeemable preferred stocks; and equity investments comprising common and nonredeemable preferred stocks. It also offers commercial leasing and financing services; and insurance brokerage services. Cincinnati Financial Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Fairfield, Ohio.

About The Seibels Bruce Group

The Seibels Bruce Group, Inc. provides processing, technology, and claims solutions to the property and casualty insurance industry. The company offers processing solutions for coastal markets; business process outsourcing; claims administration solutions; information technology outsourcing; and professional services. It also provides technology solutions, such as IPX enterprise insurance suite, CPX claims management system, FNOL first notice of loss, and reinspection processing xpert solutions; and claims solutions, including third party administration, catastrophe management, first notice of loss, multi-line adjusting and examination, reinspection, and subrogation/salvage services. The company was founded in 1869 and is based in Columbia, South Carolina.

