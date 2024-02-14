Financial Analysis: NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS) and Axos Financial (NYSE:AX)

NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS – Get Free Report) and Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

NSTS Bancorp has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axos Financial has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.8% of NSTS Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of Axos Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of NSTS Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Axos Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NSTS Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Axos Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for NSTS Bancorp and Axos Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Axos Financial has a consensus price target of $61.25, indicating a potential upside of 18.22%. Given Axos Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Axos Financial is more favorable than NSTS Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NSTS Bancorp and Axos Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NSTS Bancorp $7.58 million 6.74 $30,000.00 ($0.04) -240.13 Axos Financial $1.28 billion 2.31 $307.17 million $6.78 7.64

Axos Financial has higher revenue and earnings than NSTS Bancorp. NSTS Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Axos Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NSTS Bancorp and Axos Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NSTS Bancorp -1.83% -0.19% -0.06% Axos Financial 24.55% 17.83% 1.69%

Summary

Axos Financial beats NSTS Bancorp on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NSTS Bancorp

NSTS Bancorp, Inc. operates as a savings and loan holding company for North Shore Trust and Savings that provides banking products and services in Illinois. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts; and one- to four-family residential mortgage, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage, construction, home equity, and consumer loans. It operates through full-service banking offices in Lake County, Illinois; and one loan production office in Chicago. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Waukegan, Illinois.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts. It also provides residential single family, multifamily, and commercial mortgage loans; commercial real estate secured loans; commercial and industrial non-real estate, asset-backed, lines of credit, and term loans; automobile loans; fixed rate unsecured loans; and other loans, such as structure settlements, small business administration consumer loans, and securities-backed loans. In addition, the company offers ACH origination, wire transfer, commercial check printing, business bill pay and account transfer; remote deposit capture, mobile deposit, lockbox, merchant, and online payment portal; concierge banking; mobile and text message banking; and payment services, as well as debit and credit cards, and digital wallets. Further, it provides disclosed clearing services; back-office services, such as record keeping, trade reporting, accounting, general back-office support, securities and margin lending, reorganization assistance, and custody of securities; and financing to brokerage customers. The company was formerly known as BofI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Axos Financial, Inc. in September 2018. Axos Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

