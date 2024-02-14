Critical Survey: Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) vs. Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF)

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF – Get Free Report) and Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fibra Danhos and Franklin Street Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Fibra Danhos alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fibra Danhos N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Franklin Street Properties $165.62 million 1.42 $1.09 million ($0.53) -4.29

Franklin Street Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Fibra Danhos.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fibra Danhos 0 0 0 0 N/A Franklin Street Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fibra Danhos and Franklin Street Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Franklin Street Properties has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.89%. Given Franklin Street Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Franklin Street Properties is more favorable than Fibra Danhos.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.2% of Franklin Street Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Franklin Street Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fibra Danhos and Franklin Street Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fibra Danhos N/A N/A N/A Franklin Street Properties -35.87% -7.26% -4.54%

Summary

Franklin Street Properties beats Fibra Danhos on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fibra Danhos

(Get Free Report)

We are a Mexican trust constituted, primarily, to develop, own, lease, operate, and acquire iconic and premier-quality commercial real estate assets in Mexico. Our objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to our CBFI holders, over the long-term, through stable cash distributions and the appreciation of our property values. We plan to maintain and grow a high-quality portfolio of properties. This, through our strong and unparalleled development capabilities and selective acquisitions of premier-quality iconic properties. We consider properties to be iconic if they have, the unique ability, to transform the areas surrounding their location. We consider properties to be premier-quality if they are located in prime locations, were developed with high construction and design standards, feature quality tenants, report high occupancy rates and, in the case of retail properties, attract a high volume of visitors and sales per square meter.

About Franklin Street Properties

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP is a Maryland corporation that operates in a manner intended to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes.

Receive News & Ratings for Fibra Danhos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibra Danhos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.