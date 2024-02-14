Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.33.

ASO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ASO

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $68.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $42.83 and a one year high of $71.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.46. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.34.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $69,022.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,826.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at $10,472,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 62,482 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,010,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,725,000 after purchasing an additional 172,783 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth $10,823,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth $744,000.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Free Report

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.