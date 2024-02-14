Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$40.75.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLX. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Boralex from C$49.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Boralex
Boralex Stock Down 1.4 %
Boralex Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Boralex’s payout ratio is currently 92.96%.
About Boralex
Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Boralex
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 5 top office REITs to buy now
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- It’s time to put Shopify stock back on the buy list
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 5 best fintech stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.