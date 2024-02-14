Analysts Set Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) PT at $28.00

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

FYBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

NASDAQ FYBR opened at $22.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.75. Frontier Communications Parent has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $28.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FYBR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 2,698.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter worth $44,000.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

