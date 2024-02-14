Brokerages Set Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Target Price at $21.07

Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jonestrading lifted their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NLY opened at $18.38 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $21.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.35 and its 200-day moving average is $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -72.02%.

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,606,785.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 19,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 22,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 49.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

