Head to Head Review: Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) & Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) and Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Future FinTech Group and Liquidity Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Future FinTech Group -36.01% -18.96% -14.25% Liquidity Services 6.03% 17.62% 9.85%

Volatility and Risk

Future FinTech Group has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liquidity Services has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

0.6% of Future FinTech Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of Liquidity Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Future FinTech Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.8% of Liquidity Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Future FinTech Group and Liquidity Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Future FinTech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Liquidity Services 0 0 1 0 3.00

Liquidity Services has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 68.33%. Given Liquidity Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Liquidity Services is more favorable than Future FinTech Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Future FinTech Group and Liquidity Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Future FinTech Group $23.88 million 0.74 -$13.63 million N/A N/A Liquidity Services $314.46 million 1.57 $20.98 million $0.60 26.73

Liquidity Services has higher revenue and earnings than Future FinTech Group.

Summary

Liquidity Services beats Future FinTech Group on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Future FinTech Group

(Get Free Report)

Future FinTech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates online shopping platforms in People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Shared Shopping Mall Membership Fee, Fruit Related Products, Sales of Goods, and Others. The company operates Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), a real-name blockchain based e-commerce platform that integrates blockchain and internet technology; and NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform. It also engages in coal and aluminum ingots supply chain financing and trading; financial technology service; and cryptocurrency market data and information service businesses, as well as services related to the application and development of blockchain-based technology in financial technology. The company was formerly known as SkyPeople Fruit Juice, Inc. and changed its name to Future FinTech Group Inc. in June 2017. Future FinTech Group Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Liquidity Services

(Get Free Report)

Liquidity Services, Inc. provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination. The company also offers a suite of services, including surplus management, asset valuation, asset sales, marketing, returns management, asset recovery, and ecommerce services. In addition, it operates a global search engine platform for listing used equipment for sale in the construction, machine tool, transportation, printing, and agriculture sectors. The company offers products from industry verticals, such as consumer electronics, general merchandise, apparel, scientific equipment, aerospace parts and equipment, technology hardware, real estate, energy equipment, industrial capital assets, heavy equipment, fleet and transportation equipment, and specialty equipment. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

