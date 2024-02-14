Contrasting Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) & Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI)

Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Free Report) and Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Precision Optics has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Getinge AB (publ) has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Precision Optics and Getinge AB (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Optics $21.05 million 1.69 -$140,000.00 ($0.06) -97.50 Getinge AB (publ) $3.00 billion N/A $228.89 million $0.84 21.87

Analyst Recommendations

Getinge AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Precision Optics. Precision Optics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Getinge AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Precision Optics and Getinge AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A Getinge AB (publ) 0 2 1 0 2.33

Profitability

This table compares Precision Optics and Getinge AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Optics -1.60% -15.15% -8.80% Getinge AB (publ) 7.58% 7.98% 4.79%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.1% of Precision Optics shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of Precision Optics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Getinge AB (publ) beats Precision Optics on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Precision Optics

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians. The company also provides components and assemblies for industrial and military use. It markets its products to medical device companies. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Gardner, Massachusetts.

About Getinge AB (publ)

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; monitoring systems, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected devices, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products. The company also provides thoracic catheters, dry seal chest drain, mobile dry seal drain, dry and wet suction water seal chest drain, and chest drain valves; transitional accessories; endoscope reprocessing; endoscopic vessel harvesting systems; endovascular products; pressure controlling syringes, vessel harvesting systems, balloon expandable covered stents, tubing sets, hemoconcentrators, and lung machines; and OR integration and management. In addition, it offers extracorporeal life support or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation products; inspection and packing products; mechanical ventilation products; medical furniture; modular room systems; operating lights and tables; patient transport; sterile supply management; sterilization; surgical assist systems; surgical perfusion; transport and storage; trays and baskets; vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions; sterilizer loading equipment; and cage handing systems. It offers its products through a network of sales companies, as well as through agents and distributors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Getinge AB (publ) was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

