Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) and Infrared Cameras (NASDAQ:MSAI) Head-To-Head Review

Infrared Cameras and Camtek are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Infrared Cameras and Camtek, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Infrared Cameras alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infrared Cameras 0 0 0 0 N/A Camtek 0 0 7 0 3.00

Camtek has a consensus price target of $66.14, suggesting a potential downside of 15.70%. Given Camtek’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Camtek is more favorable than Infrared Cameras.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infrared Cameras N/A N/A $40,000.00 N/A N/A Camtek $320.91 million 10.89 $79.95 million $1.65 47.55

This table compares Infrared Cameras and Camtek’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Camtek has higher revenue and earnings than Infrared Cameras.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.9% of Infrared Cameras shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.0% of Camtek shares are held by institutional investors. 18.9% of Infrared Cameras shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 79.4% of Camtek shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Infrared Cameras and Camtek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infrared Cameras N/A N/A -1.77% Camtek 25.75% 19.08% 11.32%

Risk and Volatility

Infrared Cameras has a beta of -0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Camtek has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Camtek beats Infrared Cameras on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infrared Cameras

(Get Free Report)

Infrared Cameras Holdings, Inc. manufactures, distributes, and sells infrared camera systems for thermographic use in the United States and internationally. It offers sensor devices ranging from small to large handheld designs with built-in displays and controls, fixed-mounted pan-tilt-zoom single- and multi-sensor camera standalone systems, and mobile multi-sensor payload and gimbal systems for unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned ground vehicles. The company also provides software and services, including training, calibration, and repairs. It serves oil and gas, distribution and logistics, manufacturing, and utility sectors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beaumont, Texas.

About Camtek

(Get Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. The company provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support fanout wafer level packaging applications. It serves semiconductor manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test, integrated device manufacturers, and wafer level packaging subcontractors. The company sells its products in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. Camtek Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Migdal HaEmek, Israel.

