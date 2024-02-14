China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CGA opened at $2.74 on Monday. China Green Agriculture has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $36.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $22.40 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

China Green Agriculture Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in China Green Agriculture in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in China Green Agriculture by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in China Green Agriculture in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).

See Also

