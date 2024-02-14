Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.68.

IAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $21.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ IAS opened at $15.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.95. Integral Ad Science has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $20.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 314.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.82.

In other Integral Ad Science news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 13,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $207,054.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,294.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Tania Secor sold 20,274 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $285,660.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,642,589.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 13,113 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $207,054.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,294.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,721,781 shares of company stock valued at $178,129,079 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 493.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 31,650.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

