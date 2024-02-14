Mynd.ai (OTCMKTS:MYND) and Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Critical Analysis

Mynd.ai (OTCMKTS:MYND – Get Free Report) and Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Mynd.ai has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunlands Technology Group has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.5% of Mynd.ai shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Sunlands Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. 64.1% of Mynd.ai shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.7% of Sunlands Technology Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mynd.ai N/A N/A N/A Sunlands Technology Group 30.37% -568.29% 30.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Mynd.ai and Sunlands Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Mynd.ai and Sunlands Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mynd.ai 0 0 0 0 N/A Sunlands Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mynd.ai and Sunlands Technology Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mynd.ai $50.01 million 0.26 -$41.37 million N/A N/A Sunlands Technology Group $336.82 million 0.36 $93.37 million $6.83 1.27

Sunlands Technology Group has higher revenue and earnings than Mynd.ai.

Summary

Sunlands Technology Group beats Mynd.ai on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mynd.ai

Mynd.ai, Inc. operates in interactive technology offering hardware and software solutions. The company's solutions help organizations create and deliver dynamic content; simplify and streamline teaching, learning, and communication; and facilitate real-time collaboration. Its interactive displays and software are available in approximately 1 million learning and training spaces across 126 countries. The company's distribution network of approximately 4,000 reseller partners and its dedicated sales and support teams worldwide enable to deliver the service to its customers. The company was formerly known as Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Mynd.ai, Inc. in December 2023. Mynd.ai, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Beijing, China.

About Sunlands Technology Group

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services through online and mobile platforms in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of Master of Business Administration programs. The company's STE courses include Chinese language and literature, law, pre-school education, marketing, English, human resource management, business administration, business management, modern corporate governance, financial management, advertising, accounting, administrative management, computer information management, finance, chain operation management, and visual communication and design and production. It also provides professional certification preparation courses in various industries and professions, such as accounting, human resources, teaching, and finance. In addition, the company offers education services through online and mobile platforms to adult students, pursuing post-secondary, and professional educations. The company was formerly known as Sunlands Online Education Group and changed its name to Sunlands Technology Group in August 2018. Sunlands Technology Group was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

