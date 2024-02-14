National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$102.95.

NA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$107.00 price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$97.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

In related news, Director Yvon Charest bought 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$90.45 per share, with a total value of C$34,009.20. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NA opened at C$101.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$100.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$95.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.10. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$84.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$104.83.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C$0.15. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of C$2.59 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 9.5708955 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 25th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.11%.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

