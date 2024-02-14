Brokerages Set Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS) Target Price at $23.57

Shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.57.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KGS. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the second quarter worth $25,984,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the third quarter worth $1,252,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the third quarter worth $57,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 51.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 91,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 31,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kodiak Gas Services stock opened at $24.44 on Friday. Kodiak Gas Services has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $24.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

