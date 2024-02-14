Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GFI. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gold Fields from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Gold Fields

Gold Fields Stock Down 4.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GFI opened at $13.05 on Friday. Gold Fields has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $17.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.35.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.