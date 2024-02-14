Universal Electronics (UEIC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Electronics Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of UEIC opened at $8.44 on Wednesday. Universal Electronics has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $24.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.74. The stock has a market cap of $109.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UEIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on Universal Electronics from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Universal Electronics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Universal Electronics news, major shareholder Toro 18 Holdings Llc acquired 42,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $317,923.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,464,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,012,844.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 72,625 shares of company stock worth $547,625. Corporate insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Electronics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEIC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Universal Electronics by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Universal Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

