Comparing BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) & Banner (NASDAQ:BANR)

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) and Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

BM Technologies has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banner has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BM Technologies and Banner, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BM Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67 Banner 0 1 3 0 2.75

Valuation & Earnings

BM Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 235.82%. Banner has a consensus price target of $53.75, indicating a potential upside of 24.25%. Given BM Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BM Technologies is more favorable than Banner.

This table compares BM Technologies and Banner’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BM Technologies $83.60 million 0.29 -$780,000.00 ($1.51) -1.33 Banner $745.98 million 1.99 $183.62 million $5.33 8.12

Banner has higher revenue and earnings than BM Technologies. BM Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banner, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BM Technologies and Banner’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BM Technologies -30.85% -38.58% -25.53% Banner 24.61% 12.96% 1.30%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.7% of BM Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.9% of Banner shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of BM Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Banner shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Banner beats BM Technologies on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BM Technologies



BM Technologies, Inc. operates as a financial technology (fintech) company in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking services between a customer and its partner bank, customers bank, which is a related party and is a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured bank. The company, through its fintech banking platform, offers digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students through digital channels. The company was formerly known as BankMobile Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to BM Technologies, Inc. in January 2021. BM Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

About Banner



Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial real estate loans, including owner-occupied, investment properties, and multifamily residential real estate loans; construction, land, and land development loans; one- to four-family residential real estate lending; commercial business loans; agricultural loans; consumer and other loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile, and boat and recreational vehicle loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts; and small business administration loans. In addition, it provides electronic and digital banking services. Banner Corporation was founded in 1890 and is based in Walla Walla, Washington.

