Head to Head Survey: Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) vs. United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB)

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) and United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.9% of Glacier Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.6% of United Bancorporation of Alabama shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Glacier Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Glacier Bancorp and United Bancorporation of Alabama’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glacier Bancorp $1.14 billion 3.45 $222.93 million $2.01 17.57 United Bancorporation of Alabama $87.26 million 1.62 $31.55 million $8.83 4.52

Profitability

Glacier Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancorporation of Alabama. United Bancorporation of Alabama is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Glacier Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Glacier Bancorp and United Bancorporation of Alabama’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glacier Bancorp 19.63% 7.59% 0.80% United Bancorporation of Alabama 36.17% 31.11% 2.34%

Dividends

Glacier Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. United Bancorporation of Alabama pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Glacier Bancorp pays out 65.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Bancorporation of Alabama pays out 7.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Glacier Bancorp and United Bancorporation of Alabama, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glacier Bancorp 0 2 2 0 2.50 United Bancorporation of Alabama 0 0 0 0 N/A

Glacier Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $38.40, indicating a potential upside of 8.72%. Given Glacier Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Glacier Bancorp is more favorable than United Bancorporation of Alabama.

Volatility and Risk

Glacier Bancorp has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Bancorporation of Alabama has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Glacier Bancorp beats United Bancorporation of Alabama on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides construction and permanent loans on residential real estate; consumer land or lot loans; unimproved land and land development loans; and residential builder guidance lines comprising pre-sold and spec-home construction, and lot acquisition loans. In addition, it offers commercial real estate loans to purchase, construct, and finance commercial real estate properties; consumer loans secured by real estate, automobiles, or other assets; paycheck protection program loans; home equity loans consisting of junior lien mortgages, and first and junior lien lines of credit secured by owner-occupied 1-4 family residences; and agriculture loans. Further, the company provides mortgage origination and loan servicing services. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Kalispell, Montana.

About United Bancorporation of Alabama

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for United Bank that provides banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, small business programs, business solutions, merchant services, and cash management services. It also provides various lending services, such as personal loans, business loans, lines of credit, and equipment loans; real estate loans for the agricultural community and working lines of credit; and overdraft services. In addition, the company offers debit cards, prepaid cards, Visa credit cards, gift cards, and safe deposit boxes. Further, it provides check cashing, convenience, remote deposit, mobile check deposit, personal storage compartments, Web payment options, insurance products, investment and brokerage, and online and mobile banking services. United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is based in Atmore, Alabama.

