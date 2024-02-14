Comparing Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) & Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH)

Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) and Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dominari and Credit Suisse Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Dominari alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dominari N/A N/A -$22.11 million N/A N/A Credit Suisse Group $22.88 billion 0.12 -$7.64 billion $0.65 1.37

Dominari has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Credit Suisse Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dominari N/A -35.32% -33.02% Credit Suisse Group 15.12% 23.83% 1.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Dominari and Credit Suisse Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Dominari and Credit Suisse Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dominari 0 0 0 0 N/A Credit Suisse Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Credit Suisse Group has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 798.88%. Given Credit Suisse Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Credit Suisse Group is more favorable than Dominari.

Risk & Volatility

Dominari has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Credit Suisse Group has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.9% of Dominari shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.2% of Credit Suisse Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Dominari shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Credit Suisse Group beats Dominari on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dominari

(Get Free Report)

Dominari Holdings Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anticancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The company is also developing an antiviral platform that inhibits replication of viruses, including influenza virus, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2. It has license agreements with the University of Texas, Silo Pharma Inc., and Wake Forest University Health Sciences. The company was formerly known as AIkido Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Dominari Holdings Inc. in December 2022. Dominari Holdings Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Credit Suisse Group

(Get Free Report)

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas. The Wealth Management division offers comprehensive wealth management and investment solutions, tailored financing, and advisory services to ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) and high net-worth (HNW) individuals and external asset managers. The Investment Bank division offers a broad range of financial products and services focused on client-driven businesses and also supports Credit Suisse’s Wealth Management division and its clients. The Swiss Bank division offers comprehensive advice and a wide range of financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland. The Asset Management division offers investment solutions and services globally to a broad range of clients, including pension funds, governments, foundations and endowments, corporations, and individuals. The company was founded by Alfred Escher on July 5, 1856 and is headqua

Receive News & Ratings for Dominari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.