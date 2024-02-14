Analysts Set Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target at $3.56

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.56.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SFIX. Barclays lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.
Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $3.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.61. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $5.48.
Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $364.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.57 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 43.41% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.
