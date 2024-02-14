Analysts Set Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target at $3.56

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.56.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SFIX. Barclays lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 14.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,414,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,244 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,964,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,203,000 after acquiring an additional 483,213 shares during the period. Potrero Capital Research LLC increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 4,538,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,473,000 after acquiring an additional 858,945 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,738,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550,906 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,088,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,703 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $3.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.61. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $5.48.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $364.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.57 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 43.41% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

