Analysts Set Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) PT at $33.00

Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.78.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Envista in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Envista from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

In related news, SVP Eric Conley bought 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $50,014.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,436.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Envista in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Envista by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Envista in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Envista by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Envista by 730.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter.

NVST stock opened at $21.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.84 and a 200-day moving average of $26.27. Envista has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.91, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). Envista had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Envista will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

