Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.82 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.90. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Institutional Trading of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 24.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 355,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 70,190 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $114,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $275,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 93,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 27,343 shares during the period. 62.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

Featured Stories

