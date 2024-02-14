Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Stock Down 3.4 %

FTEK opened at $1.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.09. The company has a market cap of $34.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 4.39. Fuel Tech has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $1.83.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fuel Tech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTEK. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fuel Tech in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Fuel Tech by 107.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fuel Tech during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fuel Tech during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Fuel Tech by 150.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 16,147 shares during the last quarter. 20.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.