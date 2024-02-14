Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Trading Down 2.1 %

SYPR stock opened at $1.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.43 million, a PE ratio of -98.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sypris Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $2.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.98.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 13,389 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,939,000. Institutional investors own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

