Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Sypris Solutions Trading Down 2.1 %
SYPR stock opened at $1.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.43 million, a PE ratio of -98.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sypris Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $2.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.98.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%.
Institutional Trading of Sypris Solutions
About Sypris Solutions
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sypris Solutions
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 5 top office REITs to buy now
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- It’s time to put Shopify stock back on the buy list
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 5 best fintech stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.