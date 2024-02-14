FY2025 EPS Estimates for Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX) Reduced by Brookline Capital Management

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Brookline Capital Management cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research note issued on Thursday, February 8th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now expects that the company will earn $1.24 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.38. The consensus estimate for Bioceres Crop Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Bioceres Crop Solutions’ FY2026 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Get Bioceres Crop Solutions alerts:

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Bioceres Crop Solutions had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $140.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Separately, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BIOX

Bioceres Crop Solutions Price Performance

Bioceres Crop Solutions stock opened at $13.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $845.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.06. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bioceres Crop Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIOX. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $9,465,000. Ballast Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the third quarter worth $2,210,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the third quarter worth $2,112,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the second quarter worth $2,004,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 128.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 89,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.35% of the company’s stock.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.