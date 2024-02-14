FY2025 Earnings Estimate for GoGold Resources Inc. Issued By Echelon Wealth Partners (TSE:GGD)

GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GoGold Resources in a report issued on Thursday, February 8th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst G. Gonzalez now anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for GoGold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$7.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.06 million. GoGold Resources had a negative net margin of 26.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Pi Financial lowered their price objective on GoGold Resources from C$3.60 to C$2.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$2.50 target price on GoGold Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

GoGold Resources stock opened at C$1.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.03, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$380.74 million, a PE ratio of -38.67 and a beta of 1.32. GoGold Resources has a 12 month low of C$1.08 and a 12 month high of C$2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.31.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver in Mexico. The company holds 100 % interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds 100% interest in the Los Ricos properties, which includes Los Ricos South and Los Ricos North projects, that covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

