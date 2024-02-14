FY2025 Earnings Estimate for GoGold Resources Inc. Issued By Echelon Wealth Partners (TSE:GGD)

GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GoGold Resources in a report issued on Thursday, February 8th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst G. Gonzalez now anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for GoGold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.
GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$7.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.06 million. GoGold Resources had a negative net margin of 26.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GoGold Resources
GoGold Resources Price Performance
GoGold Resources stock opened at C$1.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.03, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$380.74 million, a PE ratio of -38.67 and a beta of 1.32. GoGold Resources has a 12 month low of C$1.08 and a 12 month high of C$2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.31.
About GoGold Resources
GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver in Mexico. The company holds 100 % interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds 100% interest in the Los Ricos properties, which includes Los Ricos South and Los Ricos North projects, that covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GoGold Resources
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 5 top office REITs to buy now
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- It’s time to put Shopify stock back on the buy list
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 5 best fintech stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for GoGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.