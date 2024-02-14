Piper Sandler Downgrades Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) to Underweight

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $67.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $64.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 12.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson downgraded Triumph Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stephens reduced their price target on Triumph Financial from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Triumph Financial from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

TFIN stock opened at $76.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.92. Triumph Financial has a 1-year low of $46.67 and a 1-year high of $82.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In related news, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,249.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 11,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $787,278.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,288.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,249.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,593 shares of company stock worth $2,600,687 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Triumph Financial by 620.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,376 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Triumph Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 35,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 15,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial holding company, engages in the provision of payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. The company offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, land loans, commercial construction and land development loans, residential real estate loans, commercial agriculture loans, and consumer loans, as well as general commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, asset-based loans, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

