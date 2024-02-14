IDACORP (IDA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect IDACORP to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IDACORP Stock Down 3.1 %

IDA opened at $86.91 on Wednesday. IDACORP has a 12 month low of $86.51 and a 12 month high of $112.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.07.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IDACORP in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in IDACORP by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in IDACORP by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in IDACORP during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on IDA shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on IDACORP from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDACORP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

