Organon & Co. (OGN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Organon & Co. Trading Down 4.2 %

OGN opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.46. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $29.55.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 1,441.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,648 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

