NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NantHealth Price Performance

Shares of NantHealth stock opened at $0.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.40. NantHealth has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $9.75.

Get NantHealth alerts:

Institutional Trading of NantHealth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NH. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in NantHealth during the first quarter worth $170,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NantHealth during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in NantHealth in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.